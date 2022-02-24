Tributes
AGT winner Brandon Leake to perform at upcoming ‘Black Voices Matter’ show

In celebration of Black History Month, Hawaii artists are coming together to share music, poetry, comedy and art in a two-night event.
By Casey Lund
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:37 PM HST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:55 PM HST
“Black Voices Matter” show will be held Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m.

This is the third annual “Black Voices Matter’ spoken word poetry showcase featuring America’s Got Talent winner Brandon Leake. Leake, a spoken word poet, educator and motivational speaker wowed audiences and judges on the 15th season of the popular talent competition show.

“The honest truth of it all is we all live, we go through things and we all find different ways to be able to translate those into hopefully healthy mechanisms,’ Leake said, describing his performances.

Local poet, author and activist “Z from Baltimore” will also perform at Manoa Valley Theatre.

He is the 2019 Hawaii Grand Slam Champion, as well as the 2019 Aloha Grand Slam Champion and has been featured on All Def Poetry. “Z” also hosts a weekly virtual open mic on Instagram Live every Saturday, featuring some of the top poets in the world.

“It’s crazy that it has been three years since this started. This was initially to raise funds for a poetry slam but then I thought why not host a Black History Month show and it was a success,” he said.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased by clicking here.

