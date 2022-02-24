After surviving COVID, man reunites with those who gave him a ‘second chance at life’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s first hospitalized COVID patients returned to the islands to thank the healthcare workers who saved his life.

Paul Greenslade was visiting from the United Kingdom when he was admitted to Straub Medical Center in March 2020. He spent 25 days at the hospital, 12 of which were in the intensive care unit.

Having battled the virus, Greenslade was able to recover, getting discharged to a standing ovation the day after his 79th birthday.

He hadn’t been back in the islands since he was released from the hospital — until he returned Wednesday. He and his wife embarked on the long flight to Hawaii to say thank you in person to the medical workers and staff who cared for him.

“I was lucky because, as I say, our hospitals were full up to here and I wouldn’t have had the attention and I don’t believe I’d have made it,” Greenslade said. “What a difference. Makes me emotional, doesn’t it? That’s the way it is. If you don’t feel it, you won’t know it.”

While home in the United Kingdom, Greenslade sent a donation to Straub to thank them for giving him “a second chance at life.”

His gift helped the hospital purchase a new bench for their Healing Garden, where a plaque commemorates his amazing recovery.

“You think back to 2020 and how scared we all were, how scared he and his family were. This unknown disease and to have him cured of that, be able to be discharged, return home,” said Straub Medical Center COO Travis Clegg.

“For him to actually be able to return in person, be healthy, walking and able to thank staff himself was really, really meaningful for a lot of people.”

