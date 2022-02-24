Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

289 new COVID cases reported statewide; 8 deaths

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 289 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 235,124.

The state also confirmed eight additional fatalities.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,312.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 5,044 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige said Friday that Hawaii will not be following the new CDC guidance on masks ―...
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Terry Jones.
Police: Longtime MPD secretary dies after crashing into tree while chasing purse snatcher
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Courtroom gavel
Kailua man pleads guilty on multiple counts of producing child pornography

Latest News

The testing is part of the Navy’s ongoing response to its Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Amid ongoing flushing efforts, Navy finds high levels of petroleum, other compounds in tap water
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro leaves a meeting Camp Smith on the Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Army mom says she was left shaken by Navy secretary’s comments on tainted water crisis
Gov. David Ige said Friday that Hawaii will not be following the new CDC guidance on masks ―...
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
Navy: Elevated levels of metal found in water at Pearl Harbor Elementary School
Navy: Elevated levels of metal found in water at Pearl Harbor Elementary School