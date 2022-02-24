289 new COVID cases reported statewide; 8 deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 289 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 235,124.

The state also confirmed eight additional fatalities.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,312.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 5,044 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

