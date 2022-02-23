Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As Waikiki bustles with visitors again, City Council to debate bill to combat loud noise

Waikiki is bustling again with visitors, but some residents are complaining about the excessive noise.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki is bustling again with visitors, but some residents are complaining about the excessive noise.

The Honolulu City Council is considering a bill that would ban noise amplifiers from public property in Waikiki. That means microphones, loudspeakers, computers, or musical instruments would not be allowed to blast music or other sound from sidewalks.

“Since the return of tourism to Waikiki, our street performers have been out performing and doing their thing,” said Robert Finley, chair of the Waikiki Neighborhood Board. “But they use amplified music now, and the amplified music carries right into our residential areas, into the hotels.”

“Our neighbors come to us and complain that they can’t use the trade winds to cool their apartments at night because they have to slam the windows sharp, crank their TVs up high just to watch their TV shows.”

The rule would apply to music played loud enough to be heard 30 feet away.

The first fine would be $100, the second violation would be $250 and the third would be $500 with up to 30 days of jail time.

The bill acknowledges the potential conflict with the first amendment but argues that freedom of speech should have its limits. It cites legal precedent banning things like “sound trucks” that roll through city streets, emitting noise.

The bill was introduced by Council Chair Tommy Waters.

“It so loud you could drive down Kalakaua Boulevard, be in the far right lane and the amplified sound is on the left-hand sidewalk with my windows up, with my air conditioning on and the radio, and you can still hear these people,” Waters said. “It’s super loud.”

The City Council meets at 10 a.m. to debate the bill.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
NTSB, FAA expected to arrive on Kauai to investigate deadly helicopter crash at missile range facility
Clifford Chen, former CFO of Martin Defense Group, and former accountant Lawrence "Kahele" Lum...
Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested
Dozens of Windward Oahu and North Shore residents rallied in defense of a Hauula contractor...
Hauula businessman who faces foreclosure over unpaid fines accuses city of ‘bullying’
Stacy Higa
Former Na Leo TV executive sentenced to prison for embezzlement, bribery
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
NTSB, FAA expected to arrive on Kauai to investigate deadly helicopter crash at missile range facility
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
As Waikiki bustles with visitors again, City Council to debate bill to combat loud noise
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
NTSB, FAA expected to arrive on Kauai to investigate deadly helicopter crash at missile range facili
(Image: Hawaii News NOw)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Feb. 23, 2022)