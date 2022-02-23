‘This is Now’: Russian forces poised to launch offensive on Ukraine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression” while Ukraine declared a nationwide state of emergency amid growing fears of an all-out invasion by Russian troops.

The announcement from Moscow immediately fueled fears that the rebel request amounted to a pretext for war — a tactic that the West has warned about for weeks.

Anxiety about an imminent Russian offensive against its neighbor soared after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the separatist regions’ independence, and the West responded with sanctions.

