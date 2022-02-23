Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘This is Now’: Russian forces poised to launch offensive on Ukraine

Ukraine has declared a nationwide state of emergency amid growing fears of an all-out invasion by Russian troops.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression” while Ukraine declared a nationwide state of emergency amid growing fears of an all-out invasion by Russian troops.

The announcement from Moscow immediately fueled fears that the rebel request amounted to a pretext for war — a tactic that the West has warned about for weeks.

Anxiety about an imminent Russian offensive against its neighbor soared after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the separatist regions’ independence, and the West responded with sanctions.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
4 killed in helicopter crash at Kauai’s missile range facility identified as investigation gets underway
Clifford Chen, former CFO of Martin Defense Group, and former accountant Lawrence "Kahele" Lum...
Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested
Dozens of Windward Oahu and North Shore residents rallied in defense of a Hauula contractor...
Hauula businessman who faces foreclosure over unpaid fines accuses city of ‘bullying’
Stacy Higa
Former Na Leo TV executive sentenced to prison for embezzlement, bribery
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

Tuesday's Noon Newscast: This is Now
Wednesday's Noon Newscast: This is Now
Tuesday's Newscast at Noon: This is Now
Tuesday's Newscast at Noon: This is Now
Calling Russia's actions an invasion of Ukraine, Biden followed through with his promise of...
‘This is Now’: East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalates as new sanctions are imposed
Oahu Real Estate Report with Locations