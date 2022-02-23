Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard

The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for a dozen different styles of wooden teethers due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the string that connects the beads on the teethers manufactured by Bebe au Lait can come untied, releasing the beads.

The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs. They are stamped with “Bebe au Lait” and one of these date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020, or 03-2021.

They’re sold at Target and various other stores nationwide, and online at Bebeaulait.com, Zulily.com and other websites from May 2019 through October 2021 for about $15.

Anyone with the teethers should take them away from children and contact Bebe au Lait for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
NTSB, FAA expected to arrive on Kauai to investigate deadly helicopter crash at missile range facility
Clifford Chen, former CFO of Martin Defense Group, and former accountant Lawrence "Kahele" Lum...
Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested
Dozens of Windward Oahu and North Shore residents rallied in defense of a Hauula contractor...
Hauula businessman who faces foreclosure over unpaid fines accuses city of ‘bullying’
Stacy Higa
Former Na Leo TV executive sentenced to prison for embezzlement, bribery
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

Authorities say the suspect was the mother's Uber rideshare driver. (WGCL, KENNETH ANDERSON,...
Pregnant woman shot by Uber driver in Georgia, police say
Authorities say the suspect was the mother's Uber rideshare driver. (WGCL, KENNETH ANDERSON,...
Pregnant woman shot by Uber driver in Georgia, police say
Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
NTSB, FAA expected to arrive on Kauai to investigate deadly helicopter crash at missile range facility
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial