Sunrise Book Club: Readers vote for ‘The Sentence’ for February

For February’s book of the month for our Sunrise Book Club, our readers chose “The Sentence” by Louise Erdich.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For February’s book of the month for our Sunrise Book Club, our readers chose “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich.

This month’s winner is Sandra Hoyer, who voted for “The Sentence” on our HNN Sunrise Instagram page.

She wins a gift pack from Da Shop in Kaimuki that includes this book as well as a $25 gift card.

You can buy the book in person and if you mention Sunrise you can get a 20% discount on the hard copies.

You can also support Da Shop by buying the audio or ebook on its website.

