Man who applied for job at Hawaii bank accused of hacking their system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old man with two felonies for allegedly hacking into the computer system of Central Pacific Bank.

Officials said Kobina Nyarku allegedly pretended to apply for a job at the bank and was able to get access to their system to obtain information on employees.

Prosecutors said the 30-year-old was arrested Friday at Central Pacific Plaza during a fake interview set up by the bank and police when they learned of the breach.

In a statement, Central Pacific Bank said, “No customer information was compromised. A complete analysis of the bank’s computer network found no ransomware or any other malicious programs.”

Nyarku is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center on $250,000 bail.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

