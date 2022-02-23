Tributes
Man who applied for job at Hawaii bank accused of hacking their system

President Joe Biden ordered heavy U.S. financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs today, stepping up the West’s confrontation with Moscow.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:03 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old man with two felonies for allegedly hacking into the computer system of Central Pacific Bank.

Officials said Kobina Nyarku allegedly pretended to apply for a job at the bank and was able to get access to their system to obtain information on employees.

Prosecutors said the 30-year-old was arrested Friday at Central Pacific Plaza during a fake interview set up by the bank and police when they learned of the breach.

In a statement, Central Pacific Bank said, “No customer information was compromised. A complete analysis of the bank’s computer network found no ransomware or any other malicious programs.”

Nyarku is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center on $250,000 bail.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

