Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Judge: Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the ruling with a jury still deliberating at the trial where the former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate testified last week.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Wednesday that lawyers for Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin are seeking a new trial on her defamation claims against The New York Times, along with his removal from the case.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff made the disclosure during a brief telephone conference with lawyers.

Rakoff said in an order last week that jurors knew before delivering their verdict against Palin earlier this month that he had ruled against her as a matter of law the previous day.

Rakoff said the jurors repeatedly assured his law clerk that pop-up news notifications on their phones about the judge’s ruling did not affect their deliberations.

After lawyers for Palin asked to make their requests in a 50-page written submission, the judge said each side could file papers of the same length after he issues a written opinion next week explaining why he decided he was tossing out the case regardless of the verdict returned by the jury.

Palin, a former Republican vice-presidential candidate, claimed in her 2017 lawsuit that the newspaper libeled her the same year with an editorial about gun control.

The Times maintained that it quickly corrected any errors in the editorial and had made an “honest mistake” that was never meant to harm Palin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
4 killed in helicopter crash at Kauai’s missile range facility identified as investigation gets underway
Clifford Chen, former CFO of Martin Defense Group, and former accountant Lawrence "Kahele" Lum...
Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested
Dozens of Windward Oahu and North Shore residents rallied in defense of a Hauula contractor...
Hauula businessman who faces foreclosure over unpaid fines accuses city of ‘bullying’
Stacy Higa
Former Na Leo TV executive sentenced to prison for embezzlement, bribery
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

Tuesday's Noon Newscast: This is Now
Wednesday's Noon Newscast: This is Now
4 killed in helicopter crash at Kauai’s missile range facility identified
4 killed in helicopter crash at Kauai’s missile range facility identified
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian president pleads for peace amid Russian threat
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury ends 1st day of deliberations in trial over Floyd killing
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned