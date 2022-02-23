Tributes
Hawaii reports 134 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 134 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The latest cases brings the statewide total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 234,835.

No new fatalities were reported. The state’s death toll stands at 1,304.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 5,910 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
The city council is considering a bill to limit how loud street performers can be in Waikiki.
As Waikiki bustles with visitors again, City Council to debate bill to combat loud noise