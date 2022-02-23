Hawaii reports 134 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 134 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The latest cases brings the statewide total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 234,835.

No new fatalities were reported. The state’s death toll stands at 1,304.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 5,910 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

