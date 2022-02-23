Hawaii man wins a whopping $275K after trying his luck in Vegas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While some say 2-22-22 is a lucky day, one Hawaii man is especially feeling the luck after hitting the jackpot in Las Vegas.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, won over $275,000.

He hit the jackpot at the Fremont Casino while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe Triple Stars slot machine.

He got a big pay out, betting only $1.25.

In January, another Hawaii resident won over a million dollars after playing on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine also at the Freemont — proving the casino may be an especially lucky place for locals.

