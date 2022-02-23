Forecast: Calm weather continues, huge swell on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend, then may weaken somewhat Sunday into next week. A mostly dry weather pattern is expected, with passing low clouds leading to just a few brief windward showers.

A WNW swell is expected to reach advisory levels late Thursday afternoon, then surge well above warning levels Thursday night through Saturday as it peaks and moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the trades that have returned.

