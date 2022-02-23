Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Calm weather continues, huge swell on the way

Your top local headlines for Feb. 23, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend, then may weaken somewhat Sunday into next week.

A mostly dry weather pattern is expected, with passing low clouds leading to just a few brief windward showers.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A west-northwest swell is expected to reach advisory levels late Thursday afternoon, then surge well above warning levels Thursday night through Saturday as it peaks and moves through.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the trades that have returned.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021

Most Read

Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
4 people killed when military-contracted helicopter crashes at Kauai’s missile range facility
Dozens of Windward Oahu and North Shore residents rallied in defense of a Hauula contractor...
Hauula businessman who faces foreclosure over unpaid fines accuses city of ‘bullying’
Clifford Chen, former CFO of Martin Defense Group, and former accountant Lawrence "Kahele" Lum...
Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested
Stacy Higa
Former Na Leo TV executive sentenced to prison for embezzlement, bribery
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 23,2022)
Video shows smoke billowing following a deadly helicopter crash on Kauai.
‘We heard a pop’: Students were on a field trip at PMRF when chopper crash happened
On Tuesday, Christine Roberts of Radford Terrace found out she still can't return home because...
Amid Navy water crisis, civilian families living on military housing face rent hike
Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
4 people killed when military-contracted helicopter crashes at Kauai’s missile range facility