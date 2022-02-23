Forecast: Calm weather continues, huge swell on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend, then may weaken somewhat Sunday into next week.
A mostly dry weather pattern is expected, with passing low clouds leading to just a few brief windward showers.
A west-northwest swell is expected to reach advisory levels late Thursday afternoon, then surge well above warning levels Thursday night through Saturday as it peaks and moves through.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the trades that have returned.
