Forecast: Calm weather continues, huge swell on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend, then may weaken somewhat Sunday into next week.

A mostly dry weather pattern is expected, with passing low clouds leading to just a few brief windward showers.

A west-northwest swell is expected to reach advisory levels late Thursday afternoon, then surge well above warning levels Thursday night through Saturday as it peaks and moves through.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the trades that have returned.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.