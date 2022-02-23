Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ford recalls 330,000 Mustangs to fix rear camera problem

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S. to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted.

The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the rear view camera wiring can become loose or damaged, causing the problem.

Dealers will repair the deck lid wiring harness possibly replace the camera.

Notices will be mailed to owners starting March 7. They’ll get another letter when parts are ready.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
4 people killed when military-contracted helicopter crashes at Kauai’s missile range facility
Dozens of Windward Oahu and North Shore residents rallied in defense of a Hauula contractor...
Hauula businessman who faces foreclosure over unpaid fines accuses city of ‘bullying’
Clifford Chen, former CFO of Martin Defense Group, and former accountant Lawrence "Kahele" Lum...
Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested
Stacy Higa
Former Na Leo TV executive sentenced to prison for embezzlement, bribery
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
Baby Addison was born at 6.5 lbs. while her sister Rylee weighed just under 4 lbs. and is in...
‘Twosday’ brings twins to a couple after nearly 2 days in labor
Baby Addison was born at 6.5 lbs. while her sister Rylee weighed just under 4 lbs. and is in...
‘Twosday’ brings twins to a couple after nearly 2 days in labor
Donald Trump was accused of rape in E. Jean Carroll' 2019 book. The book excerpt prompted Trump...
Donald Trump’s DNA, not deposition sought in defamation suit
It has been 25 years since a Connecticut newspaper exposed one of the Catholic Church’s biggest...
25 years later, Legion of Christ sexual abuse victims seek reparations