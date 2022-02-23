Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ex-NYPD union president surrendering to criminal charges

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.
Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police union president is expected to face criminal charges connected to a raid last year on his home and union office.

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday. Mullins was known for clashing with city officials over his bombastic tweets and hardline tactics

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.

Mullins resigned in October as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home.

He retired from the NYPD in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
4 people killed when military-contracted helicopter crashes at Kauai’s missile range facility
Dozens of Windward Oahu and North Shore residents rallied in defense of a Hauula contractor...
Hauula businessman who faces foreclosure over unpaid fines accuses city of ‘bullying’
Clifford Chen, former CFO of Martin Defense Group, and former accountant Lawrence "Kahele" Lum...
Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested
Stacy Higa
Former Na Leo TV executive sentenced to prison for embezzlement, bribery
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Latest News

Guy Hagi's forecast
Forecast: Calm weather continues, huge swell on the way
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days
Bethany Farber, right, said she spent nearly two weeks behind bars after she says authorities...
LAPD facing lawsuit after arresting the wrong woman
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 23,2022)