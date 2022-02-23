Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested

The FBI Tuesday arrested two former employees of a local defense contractor for conspiring to funnel thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI Tuesday arrested two former employees of a local defense contractor for conspiring to funnel thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions.

Clifford Chen, former CFO of the Martin Defense Group, and former company accountant Lawrence “Kahele” Lum Kee turned themselves into the FBI’s offices in Kapolei this afternoon.

Both are accused of helping Martin Defense Group’s former CEO Martin Kao create a shell company to donate $150,000 to a political action committee supporting U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. They’re also accused of making contributions in the names of family members and reimbursing them.

Collins has denied knowledge of the contributions and Lum Kee’s attorney Megan Kau said her client was only following orders.

“All Kahele was doing was acting as bookkeeper. He was there a mere three months. He had no interest in any politicians, no interest in any bills that were being passed,” said Kau.

“He merely did what his controller and his CEO told him to do. He was following his chain of command.”

She said her client has cooperated with the Feds.

Campaign finance experts said just following orders usually isn’t a good defense when it comes to public corruption.

“If you say that then everybody will say they were following orders. If you wrote the check, you have to take responsibility,” said Bob Watada, former director of the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission.

Watada said when government contractors make illegal donations, the costs of the contracts usually increases and taxpayers end up paying.

The two men will make their initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
‘The time has come’: Restaurants applaud city plan to drop Safe Access Oahu as cases decline
Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
4 people killed when military-contracted helicopter crashes at Kauai’s missile range facility
Honolulu Police / File image
Police: Fatal crash in Kaneohe happened as driver attempted to exit cemetery
Nationally, more counties and states are beginning to roll back COVID restrictions.
‘This is Now’: Hawaii will soon be the only state with an indoor mask mandate
Visitors pack beaches in Waikiki.
Community leaders seek to ban chronic criminals from returning to Waikiki, other resort areas

Latest News

The area off Kahului Beach Road is where wastewater pumping trucks are allowed to discharge...
Sewage discharge station hinders plans for food trucks near Kahului Harbor
Honolulu Police Department
Council chair: Media access to emergency scanners a matter of public safety
Heidi Tsuneyoshi
City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi announces run for governor
Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested
Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested