City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi announces run for governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi announced her candidacy for governor on Tuesday.

The councilwoman from Wahiawa will be running as a Republican.

Tsuneyoshi currently represents District 2, which covers Mililani Mauka to Kahaluu. She took that seat in 2019 and was set to serve until 2023.

She said her goal as governor would be to make sure local families can afford to stay in Hawaii and to ensure transparency and fiscal responsibility within the state government.

“I have seen as a councilmember with our budgets, it’s not an issue of not having enough money, it is though an issue of how we’re spending our money and our intentions of what we spend our money on,” Tsuneyoshi said.

Other Republican candidates looking to run for governor include Aloha Freedom Coalition Organizer Gary Cordero, Program Manager for U.S. Indo Pacific Command Lynn Mariano, former UFC Champion BJ Penn, and business consultant Paul Morgan

Meanwhile, former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former First Lady Vicky Cayetano have declared their candidacy as Democrats in the race for governor.

