Amid Navy water crisis, civilian families living on military housing face rent hike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some civilian families forced from their homes by the Navy water crisis are now facing an expensive dilemma: higher rent.

Single mom Christine Roberts rents a home at Radford Terrace owned by Hunt Military Community.

But for the last three months she and three of her kids have been living in a Waikiki hotel room. On Tuesday, she found out she still can’t return home because testing turned up a contaminant unrelated to the Red Hill incident.

“They’ve taken so much from us,” said Roberts. “But the worst thing that they’ve taken from us, is our sense of safety.”

All this time, Roberts said she has continued to pay her rent. And now she’s told if she signs a new lease to stay at Radford Terrace past March, her rent will go up by $175.

“To get this news,” said Roberts. “It’s like a slap in our face.”

Her other option is even worse. If she chooses a month-to-month lease, the increase will be more than triple.

“So, to have them raise the rent in the middle of this and then tell us if you don’t want to sign a year-long rent or a rental agreement then you’re going to have to pay $700 more,” Roberts said. “It’s an atrocity.”

The Navy is allowing families to file financial claims to cover certain losses. But that won’t help Roberts once she moves back in.

She’s considering finding a new place.

But after all the turmoil this winter, it’s simply overwhelming.

“I don’t want to give up my home,” Roberts said. “And the thought of moving a four-bedroom home as a single mom is so stressful. And I really don’t have the time so that’s where I’m at, I just want to be safe.”

Hawaii News Now reached out to Hunt Military Community, but their General Counsel was unavailable.

