2 men in serious condition following stabbing in Chinatown

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were stabbed in Chinatown on Tuesday evening.

Officials said the incident happened near the intersection of River Street and North Hotel Street at about 6 p.m.

Two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 60s, suffered multiple stab wounds to their upper body, according to EMS.

Paramedics treated the men at the scene before transporting them to the hospital in serious condition.

HNN has reached out to police for more details on a possible suspect.

This story will be updated.

