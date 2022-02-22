Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US Sen. Mazie Hirono set to tour Red Hill facility amid uncertainty over aging tanks

Your top local headlines for Feb. 22, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:42 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A member of Hawaii’s congressional delegation is scheduled to tour the Red Hill underground fuel facility on Tuesday morning.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, who has oversight of the military as part of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will be visiting Red Hill first. She’ll then meet with business owners who have been affected by the water crisis at the Navy Exchange.

The future of the aging underground facility remains a controversial issue with no clear outcome.

President Joe Biden recently signed a bill containing $100 million to drain the fuel tanks, a move supported by the state Department of Health.

But the Pentagon is challenging the defueling order in court, saying it needs more time to figure out a long-term solution.

As for the thousands of displaced military residents, most of them are still waiting to find out when they can come back.

So far, only one out of 19 military housing zones has been approved for return.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
‘The time has come’: Restaurants applaud city plan to drop Safe Access Oahu as cases decline
Honolulu Police / File image
Police: Fatal crash in Kaneohe happened as driver attempted to exit cemetery
Nationally, more counties and states are beginning to roll back COVID restrictions.
‘This is Now’: Hawaii will soon be the only state with an indoor mask mandate
Marly Poai
Police arrest HCCC inmate accused of assaulting adult corrections officer
Visitors pack beaches in Waikiki.
Community leaders seek to ban chronic criminals from returning to Waikiki, other resort areas

Latest News

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 150 new coronavirus cases, no additional fatalities
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Feb. 22, 2022)
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the week