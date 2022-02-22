US Sen. Mazie Hirono set to tour Red Hill facility amid uncertainty over aging tanks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A member of Hawaii’s congressional delegation is scheduled to tour the Red Hill underground fuel facility on Tuesday morning.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, who has oversight of the military as part of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will be visiting Red Hill first. She’ll then meet with business owners who have been affected by the water crisis at the Navy Exchange.

The future of the aging underground facility remains a controversial issue with no clear outcome.

President Joe Biden recently signed a bill containing $100 million to drain the fuel tanks, a move supported by the state Department of Health.

But the Pentagon is challenging the defueling order in court, saying it needs more time to figure out a long-term solution.

As for the thousands of displaced military residents, most of them are still waiting to find out when they can come back.

So far, only one out of 19 military housing zones has been approved for return.

