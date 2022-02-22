UH saw grad rates go up in first full academic year impacted by pandemic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University Hawaii says graduation rates were up across the system in the 2020-21 school year ― the first full academic year impacted by the COVID pandemic.

At UH-Manoa, nearly 40% of first-time students graduated in four years.

That’s the highest graduation rate for the group in the university’s history.

UH Hilo reported its second highest six-year graduation rate ― at 42.7%.

And UH West Oahu, Hawaii Community College on the Big Island, and nearly all community colleges on Oahu also set new records.

“Not all of these are numbers we can be satisfied with, but the fact that we are setting these records shows we are moving many numbers in the right direction,” UH President David Lassner said. “We have not let COVID defeat us or our students.”

Amid the pandemic, the University of Hawaii has moved most classes to online instruction.

