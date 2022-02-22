Hannemann’s Basketball Jamboree returns, showcasing Hawaii’s top girls hoopsters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an over two year hiatus, Mufi Hannemann’s Basketball Jamboree returned.

The All-star showcase featured over 50 girls from across the state, giving them one final chance to show off their skills this season.

“We knew that the young ladies were anxious and we picked the women from high schools statewide, so it’s truly a statewide showcase.” Event organizer Mufi Hannemann told Hawaii News Now. “You know, but a lot of desire to get out there and play and were very privileged to have that kind of participation.”

The pandemic shutdown the Jamboree for the last two years, but the 28th edition of the game was finally played today at Radford High School.

Traditionally, the event attracts the best of the best in prep girls basketball and this year was no different, with four teams comprised of the 808′s top hoopsters — including girls from the ‘Iolani team that just won their third straight State title on Saturday.

“Getting out here, seeing all the girls, the best in the state, its good to see them get out and play against good competition.” ‘Iolani senior Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu said. “It’s the love for the game that we all have, I think everyone here loves the game and it just brings them joy.

“So I think them coming out here, especially us after the state tournament, our bodies are sore, but just getting out to play ball it just makes us happy.”

For the players, this tournament at the end of their 2022 season was made even more special after COVID-19 kept them from the court for over two years.

“I think that gave all of us a lot of motivation just to keep playing and come out this year with a bang and just give it your all.” Lefotu said.

The return of the Jamboree also comes on the 50th anniversary of Title IV, legislation that allowed girls the same athletic opportunities as their male counterparts.

As a whole, there are more young ladies that graduate from high school here, that play basketball that have division one scholarships than the guys.” Hannemann said. “That is a real telling point in terms of how special basketball is with our young ladies.”

For select upperclassman, they will have an opportunity to compete for Hannemann’s Aloha travel team in the spring, a way to get their names out to colleges on the mainland.

