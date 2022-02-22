Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hershey bar wrapper celebrates Women’s History Month

Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.
Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:47 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - March is Women’s History Month, and Hershey is celebrating in a sweet way.

The candymaker just released its “Celebrate She” chocolate bar. It comes with a wrapper celebrating the impact of women and girls.

The company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. It was named one of the world’s top female-friendly companies by Forbes last year.

Hershey said it’s committed to equal pay, career development and other initiatives to support women.

It recently donated $150,000 to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit committed to supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their potential.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
‘The time has come’: Restaurants applaud city plan to drop Safe Access Oahu as cases decline
Honolulu Police / File image
Police: Fatal crash in Kaneohe happened as driver attempted to exit cemetery
Marly Poai
Police arrest HCCC inmate accused of assaulting adult corrections officer
Nationally, more counties and states are beginning to roll back COVID restrictions.
‘This is Now’: Hawaii will soon be the only state with an indoor mask mandate
hpd
Suspect sought following apparent stabbing in Ala Moana area

Latest News

People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir
The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video of Zoey being returned to her owner...
Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago
Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.
Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Jury deliberating hate crimes case in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the week