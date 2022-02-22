Tributes
Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in National Guard training accident

Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.
Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.(Source: KSL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

The Utah National Guard says two helicopters were involved in the accident Tuesday morning near the Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt.

Both helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area on the back side of the mountain was closed to skiers. A lift and a tram were also closed.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles from Salt Lake City. The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

