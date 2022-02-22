Tributes
Hawaii sees 150 new coronavirus cases, no additional fatalities

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 150 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 234,701.

With no additional fatalities, the state’s death toll stands at 1,304.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 6,306 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

