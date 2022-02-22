Hauula businessman who faces foreclosure over unpaid fines accuses city of ‘bullying’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An embattled Hauula businessman is accusing the city and the City Council of “bullying” over legislation to foreclose on his property.

Since buying his Hauula agricultural lot two years ago, Pate Taufa said the city has singled him out for zoning and permitting violations — oftentimes for minor infractions.

“I feel like they are targeting me because everything I do is against the law,” said Taufa.

He said the city recently cited him for having an EZ corner tent on the property at 54-406 Kamehameha Highway.

“You telling me every EZ corner you’re putting up on the island we need permit,” he said.

He said he complied when the city told him to remove a temporary structure. He says he even removed part of a fence on his property — even though he says agricultural zoning allows for it.

But while the contractor accuses the city of bullying and abuse of power, some of his neighbors accuse him of doing the same thing.

“He’s done terrible things to people here. He’s threatened me. People are afraid to testify against him because he’s such a bully,” said Dotty Kelly-Paddock, member of the Koolauloa Neighborhood Board.

“The city has waited two years to take any real substantive actions against this perpetrator of this terrible crime against this whole community and that beautiful agricultural wetland.”

According to the city, Taufa has disregarded city zoning laws that don’t allow him to operate a construction base yard on agricultural property.

It has fined him more than $300,000, put liens on the property and even sent police officers to serve stop work orders ― to no avail.

If approved on Wednesday, a City Council resolution will allow the city to begin foreclosure proceedings on the property.

“There have been so many violations,” said City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

“Unfortunately having years of noncompliance, no sign of collection and only escalation has brought us to this point.”

Taufa said he also wants to resolve the fines but the city won’t let him.

“The only way to correct the violation is to get a permit. So now they pull my permit application out of the system so I don’t know what else to do to correct the violation,” he said.

