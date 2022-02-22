Former Hawaii congresswoman to speak at CPAC along with Trump, other conservatives

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will be speaking this Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The major GOP event will be held in Florida.

Other speakers include former President Donald Trump, U.S. Ted Cruz, and Dr. Ben Carson.

While Gabbard backed Joe Biden for president, she’s also been highly-critical of him lately and is a frequent contributor on Fox News.

Conspicuously absent from the CPAC agenda are former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who are both talked about as possible 2024 presidential contenders.

