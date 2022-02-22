Tributes
Former Hawaii congresswoman to speak at CPAC along with Trump, other conservatives

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary...
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will be speaking this Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The major GOP event will be held in Florida.

Other speakers include former President Donald Trump, U.S. Ted Cruz, and Dr. Ben Carson.

While Gabbard backed Joe Biden for president, she’s also been highly-critical of him lately and is a frequent contributor on Fox News.

Conspicuously absent from the CPAC agenda are former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who are both talked about as possible 2024 presidential contenders.

