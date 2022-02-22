Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the week

Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the week
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the week(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and breezy easterly trades will build across the state during Tuesday and will persist through the week. The bulk of low clouds and any shower activity will be focused over windward and mauka areas during this time.

The current northwest swell will continue to lower today and tonight. Another small northwest swell is on tap for the Tuesday through Wednesday time period. A much larger, and rather long period, west-northwest swell is expected to fill in Thursday, then peak Thursday night and early Friday before lowering gradually over the weekend. This swell will easily reach warning levels along most north and west facing shores during the peak of the swell

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
‘The time has come’: Restaurants applaud city plan to drop Safe Access Oahu as cases decline
Honolulu Police / File image
Police: Fatal crash in Kaneohe happened as driver attempted to exit cemetery
Marly Poai
Police arrest HCCC inmate accused of assaulting adult corrections officer
Nationally, more counties and states are beginning to roll back COVID restrictions.
‘This is Now’: Hawaii will soon be the only state with an indoor mask mandate
hpd
Suspect sought following apparent stabbing in Ala Moana area

Latest News

Forecast: Trade winds return over the weekend with passing showers
Forecast: Trade winds bringing in some rain especially for Hawaii Island - overall, nice weather for the holiday weekend and trade winds continue into the week
Trades will get stronger
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Forecast: Long stretch of beautiful weather ahead
Forecast: Long stretch of beautiful weather ahead
Stronger winds and a higher chance of showers are expected by midweek.
Light to moderate winds and light showers for Presidents Day