Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the week

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and breezy easterly trades will build across the state during Tuesday and will persist through the week.

The bulk of low clouds and any shower activity will be focused over windward and mauka areas during this time.

The current northwest swell will continue to lower Tuesday through Tuesday night.

Another small northwest swell is on tap for the Tuesday through Wednesday time period.

A much larger, and rather long-period, west-northwest swell is expected to fill in Thursday, then peak Thursday night and early Friday before lowering gradually over the weekend.

This swell will easily reach warning levels along most north- and west-facing shores during the peak of the swell.

