Average gas prices climb for the 8th week in a row

Gas prices continue to climb for the eighth straight week, with the average price being $3.52...
Gas prices continue to climb for the eighth straight week, with the average price being $3.52 per gallon.(Minerva Studio via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Average gas prices in the U.S. have climbed for the eighth consecutive week.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas price is now $3.52 per gallon, rising 3.2 cents from a week ago. That number is also up 20.7 cents from a month ago and 88.9 cents from a year ago.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

The states with the lowest average gas prices per gallon are Oklahoma ($3.17), Arkansas ($3.18), and Mississippi ($3.18). The states with the highest average gas prices per gallon are California ($4.72), Hawaii ($4.49), and Oregon ($3.96).

GasBuddy compiled data from more than 11 million individual gas price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

