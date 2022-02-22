Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DOT: Authorities responding to military helicopter crash near Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility

(HNN/File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding to a military helicopter crash near Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility, a state Transportation Department spokesperson confirmed.

A PMRF spokesperson said the incident happened near the north side of the installation, though it was not immediately clear if the crash occurred on land or water.

“At this moment, the primary focus is to allow first responders to handle this situation,” she said.

Kauai County officials said they were also trying to get additional details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
‘The time has come’: Restaurants applaud city plan to drop Safe Access Oahu as cases decline
Honolulu Police / File image
Police: Fatal crash in Kaneohe happened as driver attempted to exit cemetery
Nationally, more counties and states are beginning to roll back COVID restrictions.
‘This is Now’: Hawaii will soon be the only state with an indoor mask mandate
Marly Poai
Police arrest HCCC inmate accused of assaulting adult corrections officer
Visitors pack beaches in Waikiki.
Community leaders seek to ban chronic criminals from returning to Waikiki, other resort areas

Latest News

HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Feb. 22, 2022)
You may have heard the term cryptocurrency, or Bitcoin, but what exactly does that mean, and...
Hawaii doesn’t give crypto much aloha, but some lawmakers want to change that
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Some lawmakers aim to make Hawaii more crypto-friendly despite skepticism
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 150 new coronavirus cases, no additional fatalities