DOT: Authorities responding to military helicopter crash near Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility

KEKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding to a military helicopter crash near Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility, a state Transportation Department spokesperson confirmed.

A PMRF spokesperson said the incident happened near the north side of the installation, though it was not immediately clear if the crash occurred on land or water.

“At this moment, the primary focus is to allow first responders to handle this situation,” she said.

Kauai County officials said they were also trying to get additional details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

