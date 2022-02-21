Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

World’s largest cruise ship makes its debut

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to welcome passengers aboard.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – which took three years to build – is expected to leave from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean for its maiden voyage March 4.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)

The nearly 1,200-foot ship can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members. Guests will get to enjoy 18 decks that feature activities like a zip line, a poolside movie screen, and “the tallest slide at sea.”

After its maiden voyage next month, the ship will then head to Barcelona and Rome for the launch of its western Mediterranean cruises in May.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Honolulu Fire Department, there are 323 high-rise buildings affected by the fire...
Owners scramble to find funds, meet deadlines as city requires high-rises to install sprinklers
But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
‘The time has come’: Restaurants applaud city plan to drop Safe Access Oahu
hpd
Suspect sought following apparent stabbing in Ala Moana area
Taiyo, 19, is on the right path to starting his own company.
Cancer won’t stop this young entrepreneur as he gets unique wish granted
The state Health Department is fining Paradise Beverages $75,000 for allegedly polluting the...
Watchdog: Company accused of polluting stream with expired beer got ‘slap on the wrist’ fine

Latest News

Investigators said a 15-year-old boy after a forklift he was on overturned.
Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations
But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
‘The time has come’: Restaurants applaud city plan to drop Safe Access Oahu