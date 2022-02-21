Tributes
Watchdog: Fine against company accused of polluting stream with expired beer ‘a slap on the wrist’

The state Health Department is fining Paradise Beverages $75,000 for allegedly polluting the...
By Rick Daysog
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Paradise Beverages made national headlines for allegedly polluting a stream in Waipio with expired beer and soda drinks.

But after the state Health Department proposed a $75,000 fine last week, an environmental watchdog criticized the fine as “a slap on the wrist.

“Penalties should have been stiffer,” said Carroll Cox, the president of Envirowatch, who first reported the spills to the state last November.

“I’ll describe it as a drop in the bucket. I don’t know if it will have any impact on deterring such behavior.”

Cox said the state’s investigation was thorough, proving that Paradise was the source of the spills.

A stream in Waipio smelled like beer. An investigation into a strange spill ensued.

But the state could only document that the leaks occurred on three days.

He said the condition of the stream indicates that the spills may have been going on for years.

“Three days does not speak to the truth of the matter. There are deposits out there that look like they go back years,” said Cox.

Back in November, Hawaii News Now tested water samples with an independent lab, which found that as much as 1.2% of it was alcohol. That’s the alcohol content of weak beer.

The Health Department said the alcohol got into the stream from storm drains at Paradise Beverages’ Waipio facility, which is across the H-2 Freeway.

DOH investigators said the company disposes of its expired beer and soft drinks on site, first emptying the liquids then crushing and recycling its containers.

But the DOH says that some of the unsold drinks had flowed into a company storm drain, which eventually emptied into the stream.

DOH investigators said they were able to trace the flow of the pollutants by using colored dyes.

Paradise Beverages said it is cooperating with DOH officials and has suspended onsite recycling for the time being. It’s also upgrading up its catchment system to prevent unintended discharges in the future.

But the company said it still hasn’t decided whether it will contest the $75,000 fine.

