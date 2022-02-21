Tributes
Wahine basketball team takes top spot in Big West with win against UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took the top spot in the Big West Conference...
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took the top spot in the Big West Conference on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took the top spot in the Big West Conference on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Wahine took down the Anteaters, 67-57 thanks to another lights out performance by Amy Atwell.

Atwell finished the game with a double double of 25 points and 13 rebounds — both game-highs.

UH kept it close in the first half, going to break tied at 35 points a piece, however off the back of Atwell the ‘Bows started to separate themselves from the Anteaters.

Up next, Hawaii heads to the continent for their final road trip of the season, starting on Thursday against Cal State Bakersfield at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

