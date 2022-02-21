‘This is Now’: Hawaii will soon be the only state with an indoor mask mandate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nationally, more counties and states are beginning to roll back COVID restrictions.

Soon every state except Hawaii will drop their indoor mask mandates.

But some health leaders are warning against ending some of those safety measures too soon.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.