Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘This is Now’: Hawaii will soon be the only state with an indoor mask mandate

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine in a further escalation of tensions.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nationally, more counties and states are beginning to roll back COVID restrictions.

Soon every state except Hawaii will drop their indoor mask mandates.

But some health leaders are warning against ending some of those safety measures too soon.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Honolulu Fire Department, there are 323 high-rise buildings affected by the fire...
Owners scramble to find funds, meet deadlines as city requires high-rises to install sprinklers
But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
‘The time has come’: Restaurants applaud city plan to drop Safe Access Oahu as cases decline
hpd
Suspect sought following apparent stabbing in Ala Moana area
Taiyo, 19, is on the right path to starting his own company.
Cancer won’t stop this young entrepreneur as he gets unique wish granted
The state Health Department is fining Paradise Beverages $75,000 for allegedly polluting the...
Watchdog: Company accused of polluting stream with expired beer got ‘slap on the wrist’ fine

Latest News

Monday's Noontime Newscast: 'This is Now'
Monday's Noontime Newscast: 'This is Now'
Trees are often called the lungs of the world, producing oxygen for humans to breathe and...
PODCAST: Meet the company that’s taking tech to the skies to restore native forests
‘This is Now’: Automakers find speed bumps in race toward self-driving cars
A Triple-A study that finds some technologies are better than others.
‘This is Now’: A future where cars drive themselves, there’s some speed bumps along the way