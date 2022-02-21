Tributes
Rainbow Warriors basketball falls to UC Irvine on the road

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team dropped a pivotal game against UC Irvine on Saturday to slip in the Big West Conference Standings.

The Anteaters handed UH a 77-52 loss to drop them to 13-9 on the season.

The ‘Bows went 16-for-49 from the field and 3-for-20 on three-pointers — Mate Colina was the only player for UH to reach double digit scoring with 12 points.

Hawaii returns to Manoa for their last set of home games starting with Cal Poly on Thursday — tip off set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

