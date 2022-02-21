Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Suspect sought following apparent stabbing in Ala Moana area

hpd
hpd(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Kainoa Enos
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following an altercation early Saturday in the Ala Moana area.

Police said a suspect pulled out a knife during an argument about 3:30 a.m.

The suspect allegedly tried to stab two men, injuring one.

The suspect fled the scene before HPD arrived.

Investigation is pending.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Honolulu Fire Department, there are 323 high-rise buildings affected by the fire...
Owners scramble to find funds, meet deadlines as city requires high-rises to install sprinklers
It happened at around 5 p.m. at Victor’s Fine Jewelry on Merchant Street.
Police search for armed robber after Hawaiian jewelry stolen from Honolulu store
Taiyo, 19, is on the right path to starting his own company.
Cancer won’t stop this young entrepreneur as he gets unique wish granted
They are using a law inspired by a tragedy on Oahu.
Prosecutors seek stiff sentence for habitual drunk driver accused in deadly hit-and-run
A large, mysterious balloon floating high above Kauai prompts a military response.
Residents spotted a strange orb above Kauai. The military responded with jets

Latest News

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii sees 330 new COVID cases, 4 additional deaths
According to Honolulu Fire Department, there are 323 high-rise buildings affected by the fire...
Owners scramble to find funds, meet deadlines as city requires high-rises to install sprinklers
Taiyo, 19, is on the right path to starting his own company.
Cancer won’t stop this young entrepreneur as he gets unique wish granted
The Honouliuli Internment Camp
Community remembers, reflects on 80th anniversary of Japanese internment