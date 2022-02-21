Suspect sought following apparent stabbing in Ala Moana area
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following an altercation early Saturday in the Ala Moana area.
Police said a suspect pulled out a knife during an argument about 3:30 a.m.
The suspect allegedly tried to stab two men, injuring one.
The suspect fled the scene before HPD arrived.
Investigation is pending.
