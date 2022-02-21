Police: Fatal crash in Kaneohe happened as driver attempted to exit cemetery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday as a vehicle attempted to pull out of a cemetery in Kaneohe.

Police said the crash happened about 4:15 p.m. as a 77-year-old man driving a Mercedes exited the driveway entrance to Hawaiian Memorial Park Cemetery.

As the driver tried to cross the Halekou Road intersection, it was struck by a Toyota truck traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died.

His 70-year-old female passenger was taken to a hospital in good condition. The 46-year-old male driver of the Toyota was also taken to a hospital in good condition.

All those involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The traffic fatality is the eighth on Oahu so far this year compared to five at the same time last year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.