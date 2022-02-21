Tributes
Advertisement

No. 3 UH men’s volleyball secures series sweep over No. 15 Lincoln Memorial

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reigning National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team secured a series sweep over No. 15 Lincoln Memorial on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows goes undefeated on the weekend after getting three set sweeps over the Railsplitters on Friday and Saturday, wrapping up with a 3-1 set win — moving to 13-2 on the season.

The Champs breezed through set one, but found trouble in the second, six errors committed by UH gave LMU the win in set two.

Despite the rough set, The VolleyBows stormed back to take the next two sets and the match.

Spyros Chakas lead the way for Hawaii with a team-high 16 kills.

Up next for UH is the start of Big West Conference play, beginning on the road with a pair of matches against UC San Diego on March 2nd and 4th.

