Light winds and few showers for Presidents Day holiday

Stronger winds and a slightly higher chance of showers are expected by midweek.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trade winds will continue to be light to moderate through Tuesday, with a slight chance of afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for interior sections. The chance for showers will increase slightly late Tuesday, with trade winds becoming locally breezy by Wednesday. Showers will be mainly for windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours. Drier weather is possible by Aloha Friday into the upcoming weekend.

In surf, the current northwest swell will continue to decline Monday, with only a smaller NW swell anticipated Tuesday into Wednesday. A much larger long-period swell is forecast to arrive Thursday night, and could peak Friday well above high surf advisory levels or even lower-end warning levels. Elsewhere, waves on south shores will remain small all week, while choppy waves will lower for east shores until later in the week, when the trade winds increase.

