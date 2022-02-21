Tributes
Hawaii reports 206 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 234,551

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test for inter-island travel.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:09 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 206 new coronavirus infections on Monday.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 234,551.

With no additional fatalities, the state’s death toll stands at 1,304.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 6,646 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

