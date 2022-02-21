Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island police arrest HCCC inmate accused of assaulting adult corrections officer

Your top local headlines for Feb. 21, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police arrested a 23-year-old inmate accused of assaulting an adult corrections officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo on Sunday, the state Department of Public Safety said.

Officials said it happened just before 4:30 p.m.

DPS said the corrections officer fell and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital.

The inmate, Marly Poai, has been charged with assault.

Poai awaiting trial for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, kidnapping and other charges.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Honolulu Fire Department, there are 323 high-rise buildings affected by the fire...
Owners scramble to find funds, meet deadlines as city requires high-rises to install sprinklers
Taiyo, 19, is on the right path to starting his own company.
Cancer won’t stop this young entrepreneur as he gets unique wish granted
hpd
Suspect sought following apparent stabbing in Ala Moana area
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii sees 330 new COVID cases, 4 additional deaths
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Latest News

But as COVID case counts are declining across the country, restaurants said trying to enforce...
City plan to drop Safe Access Oahu applauded, but some plan to take cautious approach
Monday forecast
Forecast: Long stretch of beautiful weather ahead
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 21, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii NEws NOw)
Sunrise 6 a.m. (Feb. 21, 2022)