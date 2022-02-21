Hawaii Island police arrest HCCC inmate accused of assaulting adult corrections officer

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police arrested a 23-year-old inmate accused of assaulting an adult corrections officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo on Sunday, the state Department of Public Safety said.

Officials said it happened just before 4:30 p.m.

DPS said the corrections officer fell and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital.

The inmate, Marly Poai, has been charged with assault.

Poai awaiting trial for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, kidnapping and other charges.

