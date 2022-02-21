Tributes
Forecast: Long stretch of beautiful weather ahead
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will prevail today, then become locally breezy from late Tuesday afternoon into the upcoming weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka sections of Maui County and the Big Island today, with windward Oahu and Kauai seeing an increase in showers tonight and Tuesday. Dry and stable conditions are then expected Tuesday night through next weekend, with limited trade wind showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly during nights and mornings.

A smaller northwest swell is on tap during the Tuesday through Wednesday time period. A much larger northwest swell is expected to fill in Thursday, then peak Thursday night and early Friday before lowering gradually over the weekend. This swell will easily exceed advisory levels, and will likely reach low-end warning levels, during the peak of the swell.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

