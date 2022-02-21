Forecast: Long stretch of beautiful weather ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will prevail Monday, then become locally breezy from late Tuesday afternoon into the upcoming weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka sections of Maui County and the Big Island Monday, with windward Oahu and Kauai seeing an increase in showers tonight and Tuesday.

Dry and stable conditions are then expected Tuesday night through next weekend, with limited trade wind showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly during nights and mornings.

A smaller northwest swell is on tap during the Tuesday through Wednesday time period.

A much larger northwest swell is expected to fill in Thursday, then peak Thursday night and early Friday before lowering gradually over the weekend.

This swell will easily exceed advisory levels, and will likely reach low-end warning levels, during the peak of the swell.

