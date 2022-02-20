Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Light to moderate trade winds continue for the holiday weekend

Light to moderate trade winds will bring a few light showers for windward areas.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will be light to moderate over the remainder of the weekend, with the lighter winds for the western half of the state. There’s a slightly higher chance of rainfall for Maui and Hawaii Island, with most showers windward and mauka. Kauai and Oahu may have afternoon sea breezes that could lead to cloud buildup and maybe a pop-up shower or two. Stronger trade winds are expected by midweek.

In surf, a moderate northwest swell will begin to lower through Monday, with the next big swell expected Thursday night and early Friday, exceeding advisory levels and maybe even lower-end warning heights. Short period choppy surf will continue for east shores, with small background swells for south shores.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Light to moderate trade winds will bring a a few light windward showers.
Drier trade wind conditions for the rest of the holiday weekend

Most Read

The people who took care of the woman who was brutally murdered outside the Kapolei police...
Caregivers: Woman’s ‘horrible’ murder outside Kapolei police station was preventable
A large, mysterious balloon floating high above Kauai prompts a military response.
Residents spotted a strange orb above Kauai. The military responded with jets
Filming on the set of Magnum P.I.
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Central Oahu roadway for 2 days
Michael Armstrong
Man accused of beating woman to death outside Kapolei police station charged
Murder suspect Eric Thompson will not be allowed to travel out of state starting next week...
Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist ordered to surrender passport

Latest News

Light to moderate trade winds will bring a a few light windward showers.
Drier trade wind conditions for the rest of the holiday weekend
Pleasant conditions should hold for the weekend.
Light to moderate trade winds for the weekend
Forecast: Trade winds return over the weekend with passing showers
Forecast: Trade winds bringing in some rain especially for Hawaii Island - overall, nice weather for the holiday weekend
Nice weather for the weekend
Hawaii News Now- Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Weather