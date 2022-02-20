Light to moderate trade winds continue for the holiday weekend

Trade winds will be light to moderate over the remainder of the weekend, with the lighter winds for the western half of the state. There’s a slightly higher chance of rainfall for Maui and Hawaii Island, with most showers windward and mauka. Kauai and Oahu may have afternoon sea breezes that could lead to cloud buildup and maybe a pop-up shower or two. Stronger trade winds are expected by midweek.

In surf, a moderate northwest swell will begin to lower through Monday, with the next big swell expected Thursday night and early Friday, exceeding advisory levels and maybe even lower-end warning heights. Short period choppy surf will continue for east shores, with small background swells for south shores.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.