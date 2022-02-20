Tributes
Hawaii sees 330 new COVID cases, 4 additional deaths

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Sunday reported 330 new coronavirus cases.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 234,345.

Meanwhile, the state also reported four additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 1,304.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 7,228 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

