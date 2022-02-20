Cancer won’t stop this young entrepreneur as he gets unique wish granted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young entrepreneur battling a rare form of cancer recently had a life-changing wish come true.

At Kualoa Ranch last week, friends and family of 19-year-old Taiyo gathered to watch him receive an incredible gift thanks to Make-A-Wish Hawaii and their sponsors.

“I can’t even describe how it feels. It’s like one of the greatest moments of my life definitely,” he said.

His wish was unique. Unlike other wish kids, he didn’t ask for a vacation or the latest tech gadget. Instead, he was given a hydraulic dump trailer.

He’s an aspiring businessman with a goal of launching his own hauling and heavy equipment rental company. He’s already in the process of applying for an LLC.

Debbie and Glenn Furuya of Leadership Works were wish sponsor leaders, and were thrilled to see Taiyo so excited about his future career.

“Well we do hope first of all he gets well and that he establishes a very successful business, given this is a ‘starter kit’ for the future,” Glenn said.

For about two years now, Taiyo has been battling embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that attacks skeletal muscle tissue. He’s undergone rounds of treatment and has managed to keep a positive attitude every step of the way.

“Those little things in the day that usually irk us don’t really matter because after I got sick, I realized, we should just be grateful that we’re healthy and able to come back home to our families without inconvenience of doing treatment and going to the hospital,” he said.

Those who know Taiyo describe him as an old soul with endless optimism. Wish grantors say he’s inquisitive about the world around him, and they’ll continue to guide him as he fosters his business ideas.

“This is the best of humanity in my opinion. This is the best of all of us putting our own days aside, like our own troubles, and coming out to encourage and love on a hurting family and a hurting child,” Director of Mission Delivery Kari Bogner said.

Taiyo says one day he hopes through his company he will be able to pay it forward to other children and the people who have helped him along the journey.

“I think it was definitely more of a strong mindset and like hope in God that would push me through.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.