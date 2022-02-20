Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bicyclist hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Iwilei

Authorities said the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Iwilei Road...
Authorities said the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Iwilei Road and Sumner Street.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a bicyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the Iwilei area.

Authorities said the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Iwilei Road and Sumner Street.

Officials said the 45-year-old man riding a bike failed to stop at the 4-way stop and turned into the path of a Jeep who had the right of way. Police said the Jeep was unable to avoid the bicyclist and crashed into him.

Following the collision, police said the bicyclist sustained critical injuries and was treated and transported by EMS to the hospital.

Officials said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

At this time, Honolulu police said speed, alcohol or drugs, do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The people who took care of the woman who was brutally murdered outside the Kapolei police...
Caregivers: Woman’s ‘horrible’ murder outside Kapolei police station was preventable
A large, mysterious balloon floating high above Kauai prompts a military response.
Residents spotted a strange orb above Kauai. The military responded with jets
Filming on the set of Magnum P.I.
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Central Oahu roadway for 2 days
Michael Armstrong
Man accused of beating woman to death outside Kapolei police station charged
Murder suspect Eric Thompson will not be allowed to travel out of state starting next week...
Suspect in murder of Waipahu acupuncturist ordered to surrender passport

Latest News

Rescuers on jet skis were able to pull a 66-year-old man of Kapaa and a 69-year-old man of...
2 men rescued after boat capsizes in waters off Kauai
The Honouliuli Internment Camp
Community remembers, reflects on 80th anniversary of Japanese internment
Investigators resumed their search Thursday for the remains of missing 6-year-old Isabella...
Lawmakers advance bill aimed at increasing penalty for those who torture children
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 375 new COVID cases, 8 additional deaths