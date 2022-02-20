Bicyclist hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Iwilei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a bicyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the Iwilei area.

Authorities said the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Iwilei Road and Sumner Street.

Officials said the 45-year-old man riding a bike failed to stop at the 4-way stop and turned into the path of a Jeep who had the right of way. Police said the Jeep was unable to avoid the bicyclist and crashed into him.

Following the collision, police said the bicyclist sustained critical injuries and was treated and transported by EMS to the hospital.

Officials said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

At this time, Honolulu police said speed, alcohol or drugs, do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

