2 men rescued after boat capsizes in waters off Kauai

Rescuers on jet skis were able to pull a 66-year-old man of Kapaa and a 69-year-old man of Kilauea off the boat and brought them to safety.(ok)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:31 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters rescued two men Friday after their boat capsized in waters off Kapaa.

Officials said the incident happened around 4 p.m. about a quarter of a mile out from Pono Kai Resort.

Firefighters and lifeguards were dispatched to Kapaa Beach Park, where they found the two men hanging on top the capsized boat.

Rescuers on jet skis were able to pull a 66-year-old man of Kapaa and a 69-year-old man of Kilauea off the boat and brought them to safety.

The Kauai Fire Department said both men were treated for non-life threatening lacerations. Both refused further treatment and were released at the scene.

Lifeguards later returned to the capsized boat in attempt to pull it away from the reef but were unable to. Officials said it remains in waters fronting the Kapaa Swimming Pool.

KPD said the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard were also notified of the incident.

