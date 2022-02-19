Experts: Suspect in brutal attack outside police station likely to use insanity defense again

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 35-year-old charged with a random fatal attack right outside the doors of the Kapolei police station made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

Michael Armstrong did not say a word during the hearing, which lasted only about two minutes.

But experts say it’s likely his attorneys will seek the insanity defense, as it he previously has.

Armstrong had been found insane by a court-appointed panel of doctors in 2009 and was cleared of felony burglary, felony theft and car theft.

He was sent to the State Hospital in Kaneohe and most recently to Kahi Mohala.

One week after being released to a halfway house in Mililani, Armstrong allegedly attacked a worker there. He’s accused of also assaulting the responding Honolulu police officer.

That’s why he was taken to the Kapolei cellblock.

But Armstrong was not charged with the assaults.

Instead, he was released pending investigation Tuesday night.

Shortly after his release, and on the doorstep of the police station, Armstrong allegedly beat to death a 48-year old woman who had been sleeping in a park.

Legal experts believe Armstrong’s mental capacity will come into play in his murder defense.

“Of course he’ll use it again,” said attorney Michael Green.

Attorney Megan Kau agreed.

“They have to review all of his medical records from as far back as possible,” she said.

Kau said the panel will determine if he knew what he was doing was wrong. If he’s acquitted due to insanity, he’ll go back to the State Hospital.

Armstrong remains in custody with bail set at $1 million. His next court appearance is set for Feb. 28.

